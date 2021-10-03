Sharon Stone shows off posing skills in steamy photo shoot in France

Sharon Stone proved she’s still got her modeling chops at age 63 with an aerobic and beautiful photo shoot at a picturesque setting.

Photographers caught the fashion model and actress posing for a photo shoot at the illustrious Eden Roc Hotel in the South of France over the weekend where she posed on the rocks near the water in various postures. Some appeared inspired by yoga poses, and Stone reached out toward the water in others, giving viewers a look at her fit physique.

It’s unclear what the photo shoot was meant to promote, if anything. It’s possible it was just to showcase the "Basic Instinct" star’s figure in the fashion wear. In the snaps, she sports a black lace beach dress that breathes and cuts off at the hips, exposing some of the model’s skin.

One snap shows Stone standing in a sultry pose, showing off the intricate backside of the dress and how it webs out on her back.

The glamorous shoot comes just days after she sported a Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline at the world premiere of Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, "No Time To Die." Stone was at the event alongside her good friend Prince Albert of Monaco. She likely jetted off to the South of France after attending the premiere and going with Prince Albert II to the Monte-Carlo Planetary Health gala.

Stone is continuing to work amid a difficult year. The model announced the death of her nephew, River, in August. The 11-month-old boy died days after Stone revealed his medical issues on her social media and asked for prayers.

"We need a miracle," she said at the time.

River, Stone's brother's son, was born in September 2020. Almost one year ago, she celebrated his birth on social media writing, "Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby."

Stone has three sons of her own: Roan, 21, Laird, 16 and Quinn, 15. She previously said during a speech at the Marie Claire Power Trip that being a single parent takes "work and time and years and effort."

"Motherhood didn’t come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels," Stone added. "We’re a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.