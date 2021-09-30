Sharon Stone turns heads with Prince Albert of Monaco at ‘No Time to Die’ film premiere

Prince Albert of Monaco had a very special guest for movie night.

On Wednesday, the royal attended the premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" in the French Riviera alongside Sharon Stone.

The actress made jaws drop with a glittering, curve-hugging Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. The 63-year-old credited the Italian couture label in an Instagram photo that showed the star leaning on a veranda overlooking the water.

Stone completed the look with a jewel-encrusted clutch, hoop earrings, and a giant sparkling cocktail ring.

Albert, also 63, complemented Stone’s look with a pearl-hued white tuxedo and a black bowtie.

This is the pair’s second sighting in less than a week. Last Thursday, Albert attended the Monte-Carlo Planetary Health gala benefit where Stone was an honoree.

He presented Stone with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award, "in acknowledgment of her remarkable involvement for the empowerment of women, and her relentless humanitarian efforts throughout the world," People magazine reported.

For that occasion, Stone stunned attendees by rocking a royal purple gown from Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda.

"Kindest regards to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Gala for #planetaryhealth," she captioned a snapshot of the duo on stage. "Thank you Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health!"

The outlet noted that the prince and movie star have been friendly over the years. At the 2020 Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala at Palazzo di Amore, Albert, an honoree, was photographed kissing Stone’s hand.

The prince's wife, Princess Charlene, has been in her native South Africa healing from her ongoing health woes. Earlier this month, Albert said he wanted to set the record straight regarding rumors surrounding Charlene's months-long stay.

"She didn’t leave Monaco in a huff!" he told People magazine. "She didn’t leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her Foundation’s work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends. It was only supposed to be a weeklong, 10-day maximum stay, and [she is still there now] because she had this infection [and] all these medical complications arose."

According to the outlet, the 43-year-old traveled to South Africa in mid-May when she began to experience complications related to a sinus lift and bone graft procedure she previously had in preparation for dental implants. Charlene has since had several corrective procedures that have kept her away from her family as she recovers. Her most recent was a four-hour-long surgery was on Aug. 13.

"She didn’t go into exile," said Albert. "It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated."

Albert told the outlet that he "probably should have addressed" the rumors sooner, but his focus was looking after their 6-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

"And I thought it would just probably go [away]," he explained. "You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you’re constantly [responding], you’re wasting your time. Of course, it affects her. Of course, it affects me. Misreading events is always detrimental… We’re an easy target, easily hit, because we’re in the public eye a lot."