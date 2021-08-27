Sharon Stone reveals nephew, 11 months, has total organ failure: 'We need a miracle'

Sharon Stone shared some heartbreaking news on social media.

The 63-year-old actress revealed that her nephew and godson, River, was found in his crib with total organ failure. He's just 11 months old.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle," she captioned a post of River laying in the hospital with devices hooked up to him.

Actress Kate Hudson reacted to the news in the comments section. "Sending light and healing love," she said while actress Ruby Rose wrote, "Praying for River and your whole family."

Meanwhile, other celebs shared their thoughts as well. TV personality Sharon Osbourne penned, "Bless him sending so much love and prayer."

And director/producer Ava DuVernay commented, "Holding you and your family in prayer."

River is Stone's brother's son and was born in September 2020. Almost one year ago, she celebrated his birth on social media writing, "Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby."

Stone has three sons of her own: Roan, 21, Laird, 16, and Quinn, 15. She previously said during a speech at the Marie Claire Power Trip that being a single parent takes "work and time and years and effort."

"Motherhood didn’t come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels," Stone added. "We’re a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."

A rep for Stone didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.