Sharon Stone shares 11-month-old nephew, River, has died after total organ failure

The nephew of actress Sharon Stone has died after Stone revealed last week the 11-month-old was found in his crib with total organ failure.

"River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 – Aug. 30, 2021," the 63-year-old "Ratched" performer shared via Twitter on Monday. She accompanied the in memoriam with a one-minute video showing the happy toddler smiling, laughing and moving about playfully – his bright blue eyes peering into the camera as his feet are tickled and teased.

Stone posted to Instagram that River, who was also the actress’ godson, needed "a miracle" in order to pull through.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle," she captioned an Instagram post of River in the hospital with devices hooked up to him.

At the time, actress Kate Hudson reacted to the news in the comments section. "Sending light and healing love," she said, while actress Ruby Rose wrote, "Praying for River and your whole family."

Meanwhile, other celebs shared their thoughts as well. TV personality Sharon Osbourne penned, "Bless him sending so much love and prayer."

River is Stone's brother's son and was born in September 2020. Almost one year ago, she celebrated his birth on social media writing, "Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby."

Stone has three sons of her own: Roan, 21, Laird, 16, and Quinn, 15. She previously said during a speech at the Marie Claire Power Trip that being a single parent takes "work and time and years and effort."

"Motherhood didn’t come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels," Stone added. "We’re a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for."

A rep for Stone didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.