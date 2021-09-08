Prince Albert of Monaco says parenting without Princess Charlene can be 'difficult’: ‘She’s a part of my life’

Prince Albert of Monaco is keeping up with royal duties as his wife Princess Charlene recovers in South Africa.

The 63-year-old brought their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for a recent visit to Dublin, Ireland. According to People magazine, the visit marks the children’s first official trip to a foreign country. Albert’s first official trip as a boy took place 50 years ago when he accompanied his parents, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, to Ireland.

The family previously traveled to South Africa where Charlene is healing from surgery that occurred in her home country.

Albert admitted to the outlet that parenting has been difficult without Charlene by his side.

"… I’m looking forward to Charlene being back," said the prince. "Looking forward to her being back because she’s a part of my life, part of our lives, part of life in Monaco. I’m also looking forward to her helping me with the children and with different things as she has in the past because it’s a team effort. When one of the team members isn’t there, it’s a lot more difficult."

"[The children are] already starting to beat me on an iPad, so I have to be careful," he joked.

According to multiple reports, Charlene suffered a "medical emergency" but was released on Thursday. South Africa’s News 24, which broke the story, reported the 43-year-old's condition as "stable" by Friday.

The news outlet reported that Charlene was allegedly "rushed" to Netcare Alberlito Hospital after a "medical emergency" that occurred in the Thanda Game Reserve where she has been staying. Other reports alleged that the mother of two "collapsed."

The news came just days after Albert dismissed media reports that alleged the royal couple is facing marital woes, prompting their separation.

"She’s ready to come home," Albert previously told People magazine, noting that Charlene’s return date to Monaco "depends on what her doctors say."

According to the outlet, Charlene has been in South Africa since mid-May due to a series of medical procedures intended to correct a previous ENT surgery. She also developed an infection after the procedure.

Albert told the outlet that on Aug. 13, Charlene underwent a four-hour surgery.

On Aug. 26, Charlene took to Instagram and revealed that she finally reunited with her husband and their children.

Doctors have prohibited Charlene from flying about 20,000 feet, making the reunion all the sweeter.

The royal has used her time in South Africa to further raise awareness on wildlife conservation.

Charlene recently told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she was "in a waiting game" to be alongside her family and is expected to leave the country around the end of October. The princess stressed she "cannot force healing," as previously quoted by People magazine.

"I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October," said Charlene, noting she is due for another medical procedure.

"I feel well, I feel good," she added.

Still, Charlene admitted that being far away from her husband and their twins has made the ordeal more difficult.

In late June, Charlene announced she was being forced to miss her 10th anniversary with Albert due to additional surgery required. It didn't take long for the separation to spark rumors of an impending split. Sources alleged to France’s Paris Match that Charlene has "no intention of returning" while Germany’s Bunte claimed Charlene was house-hunting near Johannesburg.

The rumors intensified when Albert attended the Tokyo Olympics solo despite the prince being a longtime member of the International Olympic Committee. Charlene is also a former Olympic swimmer.

In June, Charlene told People magazine in a statement that she’s hopeful for the future.

"My daily conversations with Albert and my children help me keep my spirits up a lot, but I miss their presence very much," she said. "I can’t wait for us to be together."

The celebrated athlete married the prince on July 1, 2011. The wedding was a spectacle, costing an estimated $70 million for the four-day event. They welcomed twins in 2014.

Their planned public anniversary celebration was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.