Sharon Stone, 67, shows off in animal-print swimsuit during LA boat day

Sharon Stone is savoring the last days of summer.

Stone, 67, shared a new photo to Instagram on Friday, writing that she's grateful for the good weather in Los Angeles. The "Basic Instinct" star wore an animal-print one-piece swimsuit that had a deep neckline as she lounged on a boat.

"Glorious day on the water in LA. God Bless America," she wrote, adding several American Flag emojis.

Fans flocked to Stone's comment section, filling it with praise.

"Get Um Sharon!!! Enjoy your weekend!!! Stay Blessed!!!" one user wrote.

Another added, "Still got it!!!"

Ahead of her 67th birthday in March, Stone spoke to The Sunday Times about how she views aging.

"A lot of people give up as they get older. They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore,'" she told the outlet.

Stone continued, "But you still have to love that body. I joke that my underarms have pleats now. I think, ‘Well, I had beautiful arms and now they’re strong and painting [she is an artist] and like angel wings. So what if they have pleats? Maybe that’s what makes them wonderful now.’"

She said that she was once at romance novelist Jackie Collins' house playing billiards when her sister, "Dynasty" actress Joan Collins , jokingly told her two things to never do after turning 40.

"Joan said: ‘Let me give you a tip. After 40, never get on top and never wave goodbye.’"

She added, "Joan once described a man to me as a ‘bungalow — everything downstairs, nothing upstairs.’ She’s so funny."