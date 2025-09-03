Jennifer Aniston shares the surprising secret that keeps her looking youthful at 56

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston shared her secrets behind how she's worked to age "gracefully" throughout the years.

Aniston, who has been open about her diet and exercise regimen, is now opening up about the beauty routine that has left the 56-year-old actress looking anything but.

"I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity," she told Glamour magazine. "Call it youth if you want."

She added, "But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are."

Aniston admitted that she does maintain her looks with the "good stuff."

"I’m not going to say I don’t get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff," she explained. "I mean, I’m maintained. I’m not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over."

"So it's perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body," she added. "It’s a mindset."

Aniston takes her own advice to heart, focusing on a healthy diet to nourish her "one body."

"It's usually a lot of high protein, vegetables, salads, soups and then everything I would possibly want on a weekend," she previously told People. "I always give myself a cheat day."

For the "Friends" star, her "cheat meal" is typically Mexican food. "Or a cheeseburger or pizza or pasta – all that stuff."

However, the workout mentality of "no pain, no gain" is not for her.

"That's not true at all," she explained. "You can actually have gain with no pain."

