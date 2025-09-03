Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston shares the surprising secret that keeps her looking youthful at 56

'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston shares her approach to maintaining her looks through facials, laser treatments and positive mindset

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Jennifer Aniston faced tabloid scrutiny after Brad Pitt divorce: book Video

Jennifer Aniston faced tabloid scrutiny after Brad Pitt divorce: book

The "Friends" actress is one of several stars featured in Sarah Ditum's book, "Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s."

Jennifer Aniston shared her secrets behind how she's worked to age "gracefully" throughout the years.

Aniston, who has been open about her diet and exercise regimen, is now opening up about the beauty routine that has left the 56-year-old actress looking anything but.

"I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity," she told Glamour magazine. "Call it youth if you want."

She added, "But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are."

Jennifer Aniston films a TV show

Jennifer Aniston shared her secrets to aging "gracefully" in an interview with Glamour. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Aniston admitted that she does maintain her looks with the "good stuff."

"I’m not going to say I don’t get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff," she explained. "I mean, I’m maintained. I’m not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over."

"So it's perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body," she added. "It’s a mindset."

Jennifer Aniston in a black dress soft smiles on stage

Jennifer Aniston admitted to getting facials and laser treatments to maintain her youthful looks. (Penske Media via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston smiles at the premiere of her film "Murder Mystery 2."

Jennifer Aniston, 56, also adheres to a healthy diet. (Michael Buckner)

Aniston takes her own advice to heart, focusing on a healthy diet to nourish her "one body."

"It's usually a lot of high protein, vegetables, salads, soups and then everything I would possibly want on a weekend," she previously told People. "I always give myself a cheat day."

For the "Friends" star, her "cheat meal" is typically Mexican food. "Or a cheeseburger or pizza or pasta – all that stuff."

Jennifer Aniston in a still from Friends

Jennifer Aniston gained fame as Rachel Green on "Friends." (NBC Television)

However, the workout mentality of "no pain, no gain" is not for her.

"That's not true at all," she explained. "You can actually have gain with no pain."

