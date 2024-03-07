Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Sharon Osbourne slams Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour, outs James Corden as name dropper

The 'America's Got Talent' star made her comments on Britain's 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Sharon Osbourne on cancel culture: The more you try to defend yourself, the worse you look Video

Sharon Osbourne on cancel culture: The more you try to defend yourself, the worse you look

'The Five' co-hosts discuss the role of cancel culture and Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne's new series 'To Hell & Back.' 

Sharon Osbourne did not hold back when sharing her opinion of some fellow celebrities, calling out James Corden, Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres. 

While speaking with Irish music manager Louis Walsh and Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, in a preview clip from the U.K.’s "Celebrity Big Brother," Osbourne said the former "Late, Late Show" host drops names "all the time."

"I go to him, I really like your shoes, and he goes, ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney,’ and I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them. I just said I like your shoes.' But he constantly, constantly throws out names," Osbourne dished to her fellow reality show contestants. 

 SHARON OSBOURNE ‘PAID A FORTUNE’ TO LOOK ATTRACTIVE, ADMITS TO BEING 'TOO GAUNT' FOLLOWING OZEMPIC USE

A split of Sharon Osbourne, Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden

Sharon Osbourne, left, accused James Corden of being a name-dropper and pretended to gag when Ellen DeGeneres' name was mentioned. (Frazer Harrison/Randy Holmes/ Ian Gavan)

Osbourne said Corden "played the LA game really well" after he moved to the U.S.

Walsh added, "Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour."

CONDE NAST HONCHO ANNA WINTOUR FAILED TO REMOVE SIGNATURE SHADES WHILE LAYING OFF STAFF, IMPACTED WRITER SAYS 

James Corden talking to Anna Wintour

James Corden talking to Anna Wintour on his late-night show. (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

The 71-year-old host said Wintour, who is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, "loves" Corden, "but who loves Anna Wintour? I think she's the c-word."

"And Ellen DeGeneres?" Walsh asked of the comedian, who was accused of creating a toxic work environment on her "Ellen DeGeneres Show" before it ended in 2022. 

In response, Osbourne mimed gagging. 

Ellen DeGeneres with Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne, left, with Ellen DeGeneres at the 2012 People's Choice Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA)

Wintour also has a reputation for being difficult. Meryl Streep’s character in "The Devil Wears Prada" was reportedly loosely based on her, and Corden was accused of diva behavior at a restaurant when he allegedly berated a waiter in 2022. 

Last fall, director Craig Duncan called him the "most difficult and obnoxious presenter I’ve ever worked with," and the Spice Girls' Melanie Brown previously called him the biggest "d---head" she had ever met. 

