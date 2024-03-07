Sharon Osbourne slams Ellen DeGeneres and Anna Wintour, outs James Corden as name dropper

Sharon Osbourne did not hold back when sharing her opinion of some fellow celebrities, calling out James Corden, Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres.

While speaking with Irish music manager Louis Walsh and Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle, in a preview clip from the U.K.’s "Celebrity Big Brother," Osbourne said the former "Late, Late Show" host drops names "all the time."

"I go to him, I really like your shoes, and he goes, ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney,’ and I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them. I just said I like your shoes.' But he constantly, constantly throws out names," Osbourne dished to her fellow reality show contestants.

Osbourne said Corden "played the LA game really well" after he moved to the U.S.

Walsh added, "Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour."

The 71-year-old host said Wintour, who is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, "loves" Corden, "but who loves Anna Wintour? I think she's the c-word."

"And Ellen DeGeneres?" Walsh asked of the comedian, who was accused of creating a toxic work environment on her "Ellen DeGeneres Show" before it ended in 2022.

In response, Osbourne mimed gagging.

Wintour also has a reputation for being difficult. Meryl Streep’s character in "The Devil Wears Prada" was reportedly loosely based on her, and Corden was accused of diva behavior at a restaurant when he allegedly berated a waiter in 2022.

Last fall, director Craig Duncan called him the "most difficult and obnoxious presenter I’ve ever worked with," and the Spice Girls' Melanie Brown previously called him the biggest "d---head" she had ever met.