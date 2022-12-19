Sharon Osbourne: What to know about the TV personality

Sharon Osbourne was given the "all clear" after suffering a medical emergency on Friday.

Sharon's son, Jack Osbourne, shared an update on his mother's health and clarified details in an Instagram story shared Saturday.

"Ok, here is what I'll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures," he wrote on the social media app. "She was filming an episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha."

"Now that we have made that clear…She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about it when she's ready."

SHARON OSBOURNE RUSHED TO HOSPITAL AFTER MEDICAL EMERGENCY: POLICE

It's unclear what exactly occurred, but Ventura County Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

Here is what you need to know about Sharon Osbourne:

Sharon's family

Sharon is the daughter of the late Don Arden. He was known for his aggressive business tactics as a music manager for iconic rock legends, including Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and Black Sabbath.

Arden also founded the label Jet Records in 1974.

Arden and his wife share two children; David Levy and Sharon.

Sharon is married to Ozzy Osbourne. The two met while Ozzy was singing in Black Sabbath, managed by Sharon's dad. He was fired by the music manager and the band members in 1979, according to reports.

After the singer went on a months-long drug and alcohol induced bender, Sharon reportedly found Ozzy and said she'd be his manager if he cleaned up.

While working together, Sharon and Ozzy began a romantic relationship and later married in 1982. They share three children; Kelly, Jack and Aimee Osbourne.

Drama as Ozzy's manager

Sharon's decision to take over Ozzy's open management role caused a rift in her relationship with her father.

When she had Ozzy sign with a new record label, Arden took her to court. The TV personality settled in court for $1 million, but she didn't speak to her father for over 15 years.

Sharon encouraged Ozzy to embark on his solo career and his 1980 single "Crazy Train" proved to be a hit. The song remains one of his most popular.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

‘The Osbournes’

After having kids, Sharon and Ozzy found a new level of fame by launching a family reality TV show on MTV. "The Osbournes" featured the couple and two of their three kids – Kelly and Jack.

The show ran from 2002 until 2005. During its run, Sharon battled cancer and Ozzy was severely injured in a quad-bike incident. Kelly and Jack also struggled in real-time with drugs and alcohol.

"After three years, the MTV cameras became part of the family, documenting what is possibly the most dramatic year we have had," Sharon said in a statement at the time.

"Though it was rough sometimes, we are truly blessed to have had this amazing experience."

‘The Talk’

In 2010, Sharon joined CBS' "The Talk." The first season was hosted by Sara Gilbert, Sharon, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Julie Chen.

The show featured the co-hosts talking about relevant news stories, including tabloid sensations, celebrity drama and other hot topics.

Recent controversy

Sharon was fired from "The Talk" in 2021 after defending comments made by Piers Morgan about Meghan Markle.

Morgan had claimed that he didn't believe Markle when she told Oprah Winfrey she suffered from depression and had thoughts of suicide during her time as a working member of the royal family.

Sharon told Variety afterward that she had been OK with discussing Morgan's comments about Markle on "The Talk."

"But then I get on there, I say my piece and Sheryl turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions," she explained to the outlet. "I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared... I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter."

Following her firing, Sharon called the move by CBS "unfair."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've worked in this industry for 50 years – actually, 55," Sharon said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "I didn't want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair."

She continued: "I'm not racist. He's not racist, but because he said something about somebody who is mixed race… I said, 'That's nothing to do with that.' He knew Meghan for a long time, so he's talking from experience."

WATCH ‘SHARON OSBOURNE: TO HELL AND BACK’ ONLINE - FOX NATION

Sharon's latest moves

Following the drama, Sharon told her side of the story in Fox Nation's "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back." The docuseries premiered in September.

Sharon was interviewed about "The Talk" firing. Her family members, including Jack and Kelly, along with friends Meghan McCain and Piers Morgan, were also interviewed.

Sharon and Ozzy also announced they were moving back to the United Kingdom in August. At the time, the two had been set to star in a BBC docuseries titled "Home to Roost." The show was going to follow the family's return to the U.K. and feature their home life as they adjusted.

However, Ozzy seemed to have a change of heart in November.

"To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America," Ozzy admitted to Consequence magazine. "I’m American now... to be honest with you, I don’t want to go back. F--- that."