Kate Middleton's uncle blames Meghan Markle for ruining Harry's relationship with brother, sister-in-law

Over the past several weeks, the royal family has been plagued with headline after headline about the health of their king and princess, making a recent remark about Meghan Markle a notable change of pace.

Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, provided insight into the ongoing family rift, predominately between Prince Harry and the rest of the royals, placing blame entirely on Markle.

"I have the opinion that Harry was really, really, really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome — so Kate, William and Harry — they were really comfortable together, loved," he explained during a recent episode of "Celebrity Big Brother," in which he stars.

PRINCE HARRY LEAVES UK AFTER KING CHARLES VISIT WITHOUT MEETING PRINCE WILLIAM

"And then suddenly, there’s an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don’t generally think is there, and rewrote the history and said how unhappy [Harry] was, and I just don’t think that’s fair," he said, referring to Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously left their roles as senior royals in 2020, moving to the United States. In January 2023, Harry released his memoir, "Spare," which painted the royal family in a negative light.

Goldsmith continued, "And then you can’t throw your family under a bus in such a dramatic style and then write books about it and [expect] to be invited round for Christmas."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Goldsmith is the younger brother of Middleton's mother, Carole. A successful entrepreneur in his own right, Goldsmith is often seen as speaking frivolously about the royal family and has dealt with his own legal problems in the past.

In a separate scene from the show, Goldsmith briefly touched upon the Middleton conspiracy theories, which have run rampant since the palace announced she would be stepping away from royal duties due to a pre-planned abdominal surgery in January. She was spotted for the first time in several months earlier this week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Where is Kate," housemate Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu asked Goldsmith.

"Because she doesn't want to talk about it…the last thing I'm gonna do is - there's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion," he said. "I spoke to her mom, my sister, she's getting the best care in the world."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goldsmith also defended his decision to join the reality program in a conversation with fellow contestant Sharon Osbourne.

"It does bother me about what public perception of me is. The black sheep of the royal family. But I'm a normal blood. It just so happens that my niece married well," he told the former talk show host. He added that when the opportunity was presented, Goldsmith believed it was a chance to "show people that I'm not that person."