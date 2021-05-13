Ellen DeGeneres denies knowledge of toxic workplace in first interview about show's end: 'I had no idea'

Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday morning shared the reasons her daytime talk show, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," is coming to an end.

The comedian joined "Today" host Savannah Guthrie for her first televised interview, which was pre-taped on Wednesday at DeGeneres' studio in Los Angeles, just after she announced that her daytime program will end in 2022 after Season 19.

"You know, emotional," DeGeneres told Guthrie of the feelings she felt amid her announcement. "It's everything. I think that I got choked up on saying this has been the best experience of my life because it has been."

Guthrie noted many may now question the timing of her announcement and wonder if it was made following the several claims that her show fostered a toxic workplace.

"If I was quitting I would not have come back this year. I really did think about not coming back. It was devastating. I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy. I just kept saying to Portia [de Rossi] if I was a fan of somebody and even if I wasn't, I would think there must be some truth to it because it's not stopping. Right on the heels of that, I read in the press that there was a toxic work environment. I had no idea. I never saw anything that would even point to that," she said.

ELLEN DEGENERES TO SIT DOWN WITH OPRAH WINFREY, DISCUSS TALK SHOW ENDING: ‘IT’S THE START OF A NEW CHAPTER’

Guthrie asked if she felt as if she were "canceled" when more than a dozen current and former staffers spoke to misconduct taking place at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I mean I really didn't understand it. I still don't understand it. I thought something was going on because it was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated. People get picked on but for four months straight for me. And then for me to read in the press about a toxic workplace environment when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place it is."

DeGeneres noted that there are 255 employees that make up her show so she doesn't know "how I could have known" the alleged behavior was going on.

"There are a lot of different buildings. Unless I literally stayed here until the last person goes home at night, it is my name on the show so clearly it affects me and I might have to be the one to stand up and say, ‘This can’t be tolerated.' But I do wish someone came up to me and said, 'Hey, this is something you should know about."

ELLEN DEGENERES SAYS PORTIA DE ROSSI WAS HER 'ROCK' DURING TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT SCANDAL: 'SHE KEPT ME GOING'

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.