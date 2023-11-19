Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Sharon Osbourne 'paid a fortune' to look attractive, admits to being 'too gaunt' following Ozempic use

The 70-year-old also revealed why she turned a blind eye to groupies during her husband's heyday in Black Sabbath.

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Sharon Osbourne is once again refusing to hold back.

In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the 70-year-old sad she doesn’t "care what people say about the way I look."

"I’ve never really cared what people say about the way I look because I know I’ve paid a fortune to try and look attractive," she continued later.

Osbourne added, "I was never a beauty. I was never blessed that way. I was blessed with a pair of balls instead of great t--s!"

Close up of Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne told The Daily Mail "I’ve never really cared what people say about the way I look because I know I’ve paid a fortune to try and look attractive." (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

She also addressed her dramatic weight loss, which she attributes to Ozempic.

"I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100lb and I don’t want to be," Osbourne said, adding, "Be careful what you wish for."

The television personality said she started Ozempic last December and has been off it "for a while now," but seems to continue losing weight.

"You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42lb and I can’t afford to lose any more," she said.

Sharon Osbourne posing on the red carpet

Osbourne said she weighs under 100 lbs after taking Ozempic, adding "Be careful what you wish for." (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Osbourne also addressed her and husband Ozzy Osbourne’s move from Los Angles back to England following the Black Sabbath frontman’s ongoing health issues, including Parkinson’s disease.

"We’re at a stage where I’ve been taking care of my husband, not because I have to but because I want to and I love him," she told the outlet.

She continued, "He’s had seven operations in five years. There’s nothing more they can do. Now it’s about recuperating. He was on huge amounts of blood thinners so you have to be careful, because if you fall again you could bleed out. It’s like he’s a piece of china and you’ve got to put cotton wool around him."

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, looking lovingly up at him.

Osbourne told the outlet "We’re at a stage where I’ve been taking care of my husband, not because I have to but because I want to and I love him." (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient, he needs help. He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt," she added.

The Osbournes married in 1982, and share three children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

She admitted their relationship wasn’t always easy, especially at the height of Ozzy’s fame in Black Sabbath, complete with groupies hanging around.

Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne

The Osbournes share three children together, Kelly, Jack, and Aimee (not pictured) and have been married since 1982. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"I was so used to it because that was the world I knew. That’s what comes along with being famous. It was always there," Osbourne said, referring to her childhood as the daughter of a music manager.

The talk show host admitted she would turn a blind eye, "Especially if somebody is insecure or a narcissist that wants it all [as he was]. I was always like, ‘Wear a condom and never ask names or addresses. You don’t want to know.’"

For her issues, arose "When it gets to something more personal than that, then it’s a problem. Then I’m not going to turn a blind eye."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne posing together

Osbourne admitted she turned a blind eye to Ozzy's interactions with groupies up to a point.  (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

The couple briefly split for a while in 2016 after he admitted to an affair, but they reconciled and remain dedicated to each other.

"I will always be there for my husband. I adore him. I owe him so much. He gave me the best things in my life, my kids," Osbourne said. 

