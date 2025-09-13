Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne finds 'magical' comfort in unusual hobby following Ozzy Osbourne's death

Ozzy Osbourne's widow shares first social media post since his death, thanking fans for their support

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Piers Morgan: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had a 'ferocious love' Video

Piers Morgan: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had a 'ferocious love'

Piers Morgan remembers Ozzy Osbourne after the heavy metal legend was laid to rest in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence nearly two months after her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, died.

On Friday, Sharon took to Instagram and posted a lengthy message for the first time since his death. She thanked fans for the "overwhelming love and support." 

"Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights," she wrote.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne took up falconry following Ozzy Osbourne's death. (Sharon Osbourne/Instagram/Getty)

Sharon explained that she's still finding her footing since Ozzy's death, but wanted to share a video of her and her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, enjoying falconry.

OZZY OSBOURNE'S DAUGHTER KELLY ADMITS SHE WON’T BE 'OK FOR A WHILE' AFTER ICON’S DEATH

"Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. 

"They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."

— Sharon Osbourne

"They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical," Sharon wrote.

She concluded, "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."

Sharon Osbourne smiling

Sharon Osbourne was smiling with an owl in a new video. (Sharon Osbourne/Instagram)

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne broke her Instagram silence after Ozzy Osbourne's death. (Sharon Osbourne/Instagram)

In the video, Sharon and Kelly are seen interacting with the birds. In one clip, a bird landed on Sharon's glove and ate food while she and Kelly watched. In another clip, Sharon was seen petting a bird before it flew away.

The video concluded with Sharon smiling for the camera while an owl was perched on her raptor glove.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kelly shared her own video on Instagram. She wrote, "Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it! Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mum’s face too!"

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne arrive for Ozzy Osbourne funeral.

Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne were emotional as they viewed tributes left by fans of the Prince of Darkness. ( Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Ozzy, who was born John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, and later earned the nickname "The Prince of Darkness," was 76 at the time of his death. He passed away in July.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Black Sabbath frontman was known as much for his indelible mark on the music industry as he was for his larger-than-life personality, whether on stage or in front of a camera while filming the massively successful reality show, "The Osbournes."

Ozzy Osbourne on stage in 2022

Ozzy Osbourne died in July at 76. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Following his death, the Osbourne family shared a statement with Fox News Digital.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue