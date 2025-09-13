Sharon Osbourne finds 'magical' comfort in unusual hobby following Ozzy Osbourne's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence nearly two months after her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, died.

On Friday, Sharon took to Instagram and posted a lengthy message for the first time since his death. She thanked fans for the "overwhelming love and support."

"Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights," she wrote.

Sharon explained that she's still finding her footing since Ozzy's death, but wanted to share a video of her and her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, enjoying falconry.

"Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence.

"They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical," Sharon wrote.

She concluded, "I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way."

In the video, Sharon and Kelly are seen interacting with the birds. In one clip, a bird landed on Sharon's glove and ate food while she and Kelly watched. In another clip, Sharon was seen petting a bird before it flew away.

The video concluded with Sharon smiling for the camera while an owl was perched on her raptor glove.

Kelly shared her own video on Instagram. She wrote, "Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it! Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mum’s face too!"

Ozzy, who was born John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, and later earned the nickname "The Prince of Darkness," was 76 at the time of his death. He passed away in July.

The Black Sabbath frontman was known as much for his indelible mark on the music industry as he was for his larger-than-life personality, whether on stage or in front of a camera while filming the massively successful reality show, "The Osbournes."

Following his death, the Osbourne family shared a statement with Fox News Digital.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time."