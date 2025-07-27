Kelly Osbourne posts treasured moment with late father Ozzy Osbourne

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Osbourne is sharing some of her favorite memories with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, as she continues to mourn his death.

The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram stories on Saturday morning to share a sweet moment between the two of them while filming his A&E show "Jack & Ozzy’s World Detour," per Page Six.

In the clip, Ozzy can be seen jumping into the passenger seat of Kelly's RV, as she tells him "Morning, I got this song in my head I have to play it for you." The two then begin to dance together as they both sing along to "Paradise" by George Ezra.

Kelly can then be heard telling her dad, "I love you," to which he responds, "I love you more."

"One of the best Ozzy moments ever!" she wrote above the video.

The Prince of Darkness died on Tuesday at the age of 76, just weeks after reuniting with Black Sabbath for a final performance with the band in Birmingham, England.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Kelly first broke her silence after her father's death on Thursday, writing on Instagram stories, "I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had."

Following his death, a source told People magazine the rock legend was "surrounded by family" before he passed and was at "peace" in the moments before his death.

"[Sharon’s] deepest hope was fulfilled, and this is her focus now," a source told the outlet. "Ozzy’s final days were spent in England, surrounded by family, music and in the place he called home. He was in peace."

In addition to Kelly, Ozzy is also survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne, and their children, Aimée and Jack Osbourne, as well as his three children from a previous marriage, Jessica, Louis and Elliot.

Jack's ex-wife, Lisa Stelly, also paid tribute to the Black Sabbath frontman on Instagram, sharing photos of him with his grandkids, writing in the caption, "The world got Ozzy. We got Papa."

"One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him," she continued. "We will never stop missing you."