Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Inside their epic love story and what’s next for her

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne's love story spanned four decades before the rock star passed away on Tuesday, July 22 — just two weeks after the couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.

Ozzy, who was born John Michael Osbourne on Dec. 3, 1948, and later earned the nickname "The Prince of Darkness" from his shadowy heavy metal persona, was 76 at the time of his death.

The Black Sabbath frontman was known as much for his indelible mark on the music industry as he was for his larger-than-life personality, be it on stage or in front of a camera while filming the massively successful reality show, "The Osbournes."

Following his death, the Osbournes shared a statement with Fox News Digital.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time."

Although Sharon and Ozzy's marriage was full of happy moments, the couple endured the rocker's substance-abuse issues, infidelity and an incident in which Ozzy attempted to strangle Sharon.

Below is a look at the timeline of the couple's relationship.

Ozzy and Sharon first met in 1970

Ozzy and Sharon first met in 1970 when Sharon's father, Don Arden, began working with Black Sabbath and eventually became the manager of the heavy metal band.

It wasn't until years later that their relationship turned romantic. In 1979, Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath due to his substance abuse issues. According to People, Ozzy then spent the next three months in a hotel room, drinking alcohol and using drugs.

Sharon was the one who encouraged him to get back on his feet and became his manager. Sharon also motivated Ozzy to pursue a solo career.

Ozzy and his first wife, Thelma Riley, divorced in 1982, and Sharon and Ozzy tied the knot that same year.

Married in 1982

On July 4, 1982, Ozzy and Sharon said "I do" in Hawaii.

In 2022, Sharon took to Instagram to celebrate her wedding anniversary with Ozzy.

"2022 is a special year for me. It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x," her caption read.

Growing family

Ozzy already had three children, daughter Jessica and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage, when Sharon and the musician decided to start a family.

Sharon and Ozzy welcomed three children together: their oldest daughter Aimee, daughter Kelly and son, Jack.

Jack and Kelly appeared in the reality TV show, "The Osbournes." Aimee opted out of filming the show with her family because she "really valued" her privacy within her family.

"It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically," she told New York's Q1043 radio station in 2020.

The couple's violent past

In 1989, Ozzy attempted to strangle Sharon.

During an interview with The Standard, Ozzy admitted that even though he was intoxicated during the violent incident, that didn't persuade him to stop drinking.

"One of my daughters — Kelly — is 22, and she was just born when I first wanted to get help, so it's taken me all this time to finally do it. I mean, you can guarantee one of three things if you drink like I did: death, if you're lucky, insanity or jail.

"I used to black out a lot. And my biggest fear was waking up in a police cell and having an old lady say to a police officer, yes, that's the guy who ran my husband down, or that's the guy who hit my son over the head with an axe. It used to terrify me ... And then it happened - that day when I woke up in this little single cell with human sh-- up the walls - and I thought, what the f--- have I done now? Has one of my practical jokes backfired? So I asked a police officer. I said: 'What am I here for?' I hadn't got a f---ing clue. It's the most horrific feeling. He read me a piece of paper, and said, 'You're charged with attempting to murder Mrs Sharon Osbourne.' I can't tell you how I felt. I just went numb.

"But even that didn't stop me. It was only when I got sick and tired of feeling sick and tired that I finally got my sh-- together," he said.

Sharon had her own violent incident in the past.

In the early 2000s, Sharon was the host of the TV program "Rock of Love: Charm School" when she got into an argument with contestant Megan Hauserman. Sharon could be seen dumping a drink on the contestant before a brawl ensued.

Hauserman later sued Sharon, accusing her of battery. Sharon countersued Hauserman before the pair were able to reach a settlement, Reuters reported in 2011.

Ozzy's addiction struggles

In 2013, Ozzy and Sharon faced divorce rumors after years of the "Dreamer" vocalist battling addiction.

In April of that year, Ozzy shared a statement to Facebook to address the rumors.

"For the last year and a half I have been drinking and taking drugs. I was in a very dark place and was an a--hole to the people I love most, my family. However, I am happy to say that I am now 44 days sober.

"Just to set the record straight, Sharon and I are not divorcing. I’m just trying to be a better person. I would like to apologize to Sharon, my family, my friends and my band mates for my insane behavior during this period………and my fans. God Bless, Ozzy," his statement read.

Infidelity plagued their marriage

In May 2016, Ozzy and Sharon briefly split after Ozzy's infidelity surfaced.

During an interview with "Good Morning America" in July of that year, Ozzy clarified that his marriage to Sharon was "back on track." While Ozzy was sitting down with GMA, Sharon publicly forgave her husband during an episode of "The Talk."

"I forgive. It's going to take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage. I just can't think of my life without him," she said at the time.

Ozzy's former hairstylist, Michelle Pugh, told People that she had a four-year affair with the rocker that began in 2012.

"I can't deny that I fell in love with a married man that pursued me," she told the outlets weeks after Sharon forgave Ozzy publicly. A representative for Ozzy told the outlet at the time that he was in "intense therapy" for sex addiction and "would like to apologize to the other women he has been having sexual relationships with."

Ozzy mentioned his cheating during an interview with British GQ in 2020.

"I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore.

"I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart," he said at the time.

Saying ‘I do’ for a second time

Sharon and Ozzy renewed their vows in May 2017. At the time, Ozzy told Hello! that saying "I do" for the second time meant more to him than their first go around.

"For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning," he said.

Ozzy addressed his past infidelity and said, "I made a huge mistake. Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife."

Sharon mentioned her vow renewal shortly after on an episode of "The Talk."

"35 years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again," she said.

What's next for Sharon?

Sharon has a number of projects that have been in the works prior to her husband's death.

In 2021, news broke that Sharon and Ozzy were preparing to put their love story on the big screen for a biopic.

"Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together. We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen," Sharon told Variety at the time.

The film still does not have a title or a release date.

A reality TV show on the BBC called "Home to Roost" was reportedly in the works and starred Sharon and Ozzy.

Paramount+ announced in February a feature-length documentary all about the musician, titled, "Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now."