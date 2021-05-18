Shanna Moakler responds to kids' claims of absent parenting

Shanna Moakler is sticking up for herself.

The 46-year-old model has been at the center of controversy lately after her two children, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, accused her of being an absent mother.

The ordeal began last week when Landon mentioned on TikTok that his mother "isn’t in [their] lives like" their father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, according to Us Weekly.

Alabama then added to the sentiment when speaking to her Instagram followers.

SHANNA MOAKLER GETS TRAVIS BARKER TATTOO REMOVED AFTER SHADING HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

"My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?" she said. "Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows."

Moakler has only two words in response: "Completely rediculous [sic]."

The star's comment came in the form of an Instagram comment when she was asked about the "allegations," the outlet reports.

Moakler's boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, backed up her sentiments, telling Life & Style that she's an "amazing mother."

SHANNA MOAKLER SAYS EX-HUSBAND TRAVIS BARKER'S PDA WITH KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IS ‘WEIRD’

"I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family," he said of the former Playboy model. "That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much."

The family drama got even stickier when Alabama accused Rondeau of cheating on her mother. He denies the accusation.

"Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another," he explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Landon doesn't seem to be a fan of Rondeau either, having previously told his mother that she can "do better." He also praised Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, calling it "true love."

Moakler previously told the outlet that she's "happy" for Barker and his new relationship.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"As long as she’s great to my kids," Moakler said in February. "I have no ill will toward anybody. I think they’ve been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!"