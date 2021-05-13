Shanna Moakler says ex-husband Travis Barker’s PDA with Kourtney Kardashian is ‘weird’

Shanna Moakler wants to set the record straight about her ex-husband and his new girlfriend.

"I’m very much over my ex," the 46-year-old told People magazine on Thursday about Travis Barker and his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. "However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes]."

The pageant queen and Playboy pinup, 46, was married to the rocker, 45, from 2004 until 2008. They shared two children: a daughter named Alabama, 15, and a son named Landon, 17. She is also a mom to Atiana, 22, whose father is former pro boxer Oscar De Hoya.

Most recently, Barker has been showering Kardashian, 42, with lavish gifts over the last few months. The reality TV star has also gone public with the blossoming romance on social media.

SHANNA MOAKLER APPEARS TO SHADE EX TRAVIS BARKER, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN FOR PDA-FILLED SOCIAL MEDIA PICS

"The movie, ‘True Romance,’ that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding," Moakler told the outlet. "Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on ‘Meet the Barkers.’ Stuff like that… I just think it’s weird."

Moakler insisted that she feels "no ill will" against the couple.

"I’m really, genuinely happy for him," she explained. "I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy… and a better father. As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about."

"My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that’s key," Moakler added.

The older sister of Kim Kardashian shares three children with former longtime partner Scott Disick: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 8.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Moakler told the outlet that since the couple has gone public with the relationship, she’s endured harsh scrutiny from Kardashian’s followers on social media. Moakler’s own relationship with model Matthew Rondeau has also been targeted at.

"If anything, my only issue with this whole sort of craziness that’s been going on is her fan base," said Moakler. "It’s really almost to the point of being bullied. I look at social media as a place to have fun. It should be positive."

The star acknowledged that in the past, her contentious split stirred headlines. However, she said the two have grown as parents over the years.

"We have a lot of money and fame and power, and we didn’t know how to navigate through life well together," she reflected. "It took us many years to learn how to co-parent and how to separate our personal lives and our memories and feelings towards one another. It wasn’t something that happened overnight. I think my children deserve to have a relationship with their mother… and their father. The children deserve the opportunity to meet their parents’ significant others in a good, positive way."