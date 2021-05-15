Shanna Moakler gets Travis Barker tattoo removed after shading his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler is moving on.

The model and ex-wife of Travis Barker took another step toward putting her failed marriage to the drummer behind her.

On Friday, the former Miss USA winner, 46, shared footage on her Instagram Story getting a tattoo of Barker's first name removed from her wrist.

Moakler shared behind-the-scenes footage at a doctor's office where she received lidocaine injections into her wrist before getting it lasered off.

"The good news about lidocaine is once the first injection goes in it kind of numbs a little bit so…," Moakler says to the camera.

Upon the completion of her session, Moakler says, "That is intense but it's worth it!"

Moakler's tattoo removal comes just days after she shaded Barker's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

"I’m very much over my ex," she told People magazine on Thursday about the new couple. "However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes]."

The pageant queen and Playboy pinup was married to the rocker, 45, from 2004 until 2008. They shared two children: a daughter named Alabama, 15, and a son named Landon, 17. She is also a mom to Atiana, 22, whose father is former pro boxer Oscar De Hoya.

Most recently, Barker has been showering Kardashian, 42, with lavish gifts over the last few months. The reality TV star has also gone public with the blossoming romance on social media.

"The movie, ‘True Romance,’ that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding," Moakler told the outlet. "Our daughter’s named after the character in the movie. Flying banners overhead like we did on ‘Meet the Barkers.’ Stuff like that… I just think it’s weird."

Moakler insisted that she feels "no ill will" against the couple.

"I’m really, genuinely happy for him," she said. "I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy … and a better father. As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about."

"My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that’s key," Moakler added.

The older sister of Kim Kardashian shares three children with former longtime partner Scott Disick: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8.