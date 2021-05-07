Kim Kardashian shows off figure, platinum blonde hair while working out in revealing swimsuit

Kim Kardashian is strutting her stuff.

The 40-year-old reality star is never shy about showing a little skin online or about trying out new hairstyles, and one of her latest Instagram posts is no exception.

On Thursday, Kardashian posted a steamy photo of herself working out while wearing a barely-there black swimsuit. The getup was a one-piece with large cutouts over her stomach, hips and chest that showed off the star’s figure.

The unique swimsuit wasn’t the only striking part of the photo, however, as she was also sporting platinum blonde hair. It’s unclear if the hairdo was a wig or dye job, as posts both before and after the workout snap feature her natural dark hair color.

In the caption of her post, Kardashian simply placed a puzzle piece emoji. The same post made its way to her Twitter account as well.

As Kardashian often does when posting such photos, she received plenty of praise from followers in the comments.

"Looking nice," said one.

"Oh my god," wrote another, adding a string of flame emojis.

A third compared her hair to Donatella Versace.

Added yet another: "Ok now you’re just playing with my emotions."

Kardashian has found herself at the center of a bizarre scandal recently after she was accused of purchasing a "smuggled" Roman statue sought by the feds.

The makeup and fashion mogul was named in a federal court complaint regarding a Roman statue federal authorities allege was "smuggled" from Italy and must be forfeited but a rep for Kardashian maintains she had no idea the purchase was even made, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported on Thursday, citing a source close to the reality star, that Kardashian, 40, only recently learned of the large purchase, which was allegedly bought by her estranged husband Kanye West, 43, and was part of a larger purchase of expensive art.

The gossip site presses that Kardashian is unsure if West bought the piece as a gift or if he had planned on divulging it to Kardashian at all.