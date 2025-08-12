Shanna Moakler serves Wild West with bikini photos and purple cowboy hat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shanna Moakler is not afraid to show off her curves.

The 50-year-old actress and model took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself in a black and white bikini, which she accessorized with a purple cowboy hat.

"Finally found my perfect cowboy hat — and in the color I’ve been dreaming about. 🤠 Serving Wild West with a side of ‘bless your heart,'" she captioned the post.

In the photo, Moakler can be seen posing outside in front of a pool with her hand on her har as she gives the camera a sultry look, as her long blond hair can be seen flowing over her shoulder.

"Looking beautiful as always Shanna," one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another added, "It looks PERFECT on you baby! And it looks like you've found the PERFECT bikini," while a third chimed in with, "You're still a tremendous Playboy sweetheart."

She previously shared a couple of photos of her in a black and white one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline, captioning the post, "'It’s no better to be safe than sorry.' 🖤 "

In one of the photos, Moakler can be seen giving the camera a sultry look as she posed with her arms up above her head. She accessorized with a bold makeup look, featuring bold lashes and dark eye makeup, and nude lipstick.

Moakler posted the swimsuit photos a year after she admitted to taking the popular weight-loss drug Mounjaro after a series of tragic events in her life led her to "eat the pain away."

Her mother, Gail, died in January 2023 and while still mourning that loss, her father, John, died just seven months later. When speaking with people in April 2024, Moakler explained, "I was in a very, very dark place. I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s---."

In addition to dealing with the loss of her parents, Moakler explained that "paparazzi were at my front door from the Kardashian media circus" due to Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her ex-husband, Travis Barker, noting "was on another level, and I didn't know how to deal."

The former Playboy model was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, and they have two children together: Landon and Alabama. Moakler is also a mother to her daughter Atiana, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Oscar de la Hoya.