Playboy model Shanna Moakler shows off plastic surgery

Former Playboy model Shanna Moakler is pleased as punch with her new plastic surgery.

Moakler, 43, underwent a series of cosmetic procedures in October.

The erstwhile "Meet the Barkers" star showed off her "mommy makeover," which she said on Instagram was to get her abdominal "muscles and scar revised" with a tummy tuck after having three C-sections.

Moakler also said she was making her "bootie [sic] smaller."

On Nov. 14, Moakler showed off her third week of recovery post-surgery, clad in a tank top and Spanx, writing, "The main thing I did, which I wanted to do forever, was have my tummy muscles fixed from my pregnancies!"

In her most recent snap, Moakler flaunts her taut midsection and was overjoyed with her progress.

"I am 5 weeks postop," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I am already starting to see a difference. Still really swollen and some discoloration from bruising but all the lumps and weird pockets by my scar are gone and that makes me really happy, as that was what really bothered me, even though I hid it really well!"