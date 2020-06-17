Playboy model Shanna Moakler shows off body transformation in tiny bikini

Shanna Moakler is proud of her body and showed off her transformation on social media.

The 45-year-old former Playboy model posed poolside for the camera at her Calabasas, Calif., home in a light blue ruffled bikini. She said the picture was taken by her 14-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker.

"Good things happen to babes who hustle," Moakler captioned the snap.

PLAYBOY MODEL SHANNA MOAKLER, 43, STILL FITS INTO HER 1995 MISS USA BIKINI

In April, the former Miss USA winner opened up on Instagram about feeling unhappy with her weight, while also revealing her dramatic weight loss and the various changes she made to achieve her goal.

The photo shared online was a classic before-and-after picture, showing the transformation she went through, dropping noticeable weight over the course of her journey.

PLAYBOY MODEL SHANNA MOAKLER SAYS TUMMY TUCK MADE HER MORE ‘CONFIDENT’ IN BIKINI SELFIE

"Ok ignore how absolutely awful I look in these photos but I wanted to post my progress over a year," Moakler wrote in the caption. "Now I know people are gonna say you look fine on the photo on the left ( and that’s sweet) I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine, I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results for a couple reasons..."

The model explained that a doctor prescribed her unneeded hormones that caused her to gain 40 pounds, alleging that they did so to earn extra money.

"Even though I was working out I ate like s--t because I was in a completely unhealthy relationship..." she continued.

PLAYBOY MODEL SHANNA MOAKLER SHARES BODY TRANSFORMATION

First, Moakler said she underwent a "mommy make over" to "fix [her] muscles," noting that it "was probably the best thing [she] ever did in my life."

The "Wedding Singer" actress also said that she "conquered" her fear of weights, and took another big step in her personal life -- ending a toxic relationship.

"[I] finally got out of a relationship that didn’t empower me," Moakler wrote. "There was no easy fix, there was no overnight plan ... but i had an awesome team and I now just workout daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moakler also has a 16-year-old son, Landon, with Barker, and a 21-year-old daughter Atiana with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.