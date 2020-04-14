Playboy model Shanna Moakler shares body transformation after feeling 'super unhappy, miserable' with her body

Shanna Moakler recently opened up on Instagram about feeling unhappy with her weight, while also revealing her dramatic weight loss and the various changes she made to achieve her goal.

The photo shared by the former Playboy model, 45, on Monday was a classic before-and-after picture, showing the transformation she went through, dropping noticeable weight over the course of her journey.

'BACHELOR' ALUM JUELIA KINNEY REVEALS SHE LOST HER HOME TO AN ELECTRICAL FIRE NEARLY TWO MONTHS AGO

"Ok ignore how absolutely awful I look in these photos but I wanted to post my progress over a year," Moakler wrote in the caption. "Now I know people are gonna say you look fine on the photo on the left ( and that’s sweet) I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine, I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results for a couple reasons..."

The model explained that a doctor prescribed her unneeded hormones that caused her to gain 40 pounds, alleging that they did so to earn extra money.

"Even though I was working out I ate like s--t because I was in a completely unhealthy relationship..." she continued.

AMY SCHUMER SHARES REASON WHY SHE HAD TO CHANGE HER SON'S NAME

First, Moakler said she underwent a "mommy make over" to "fix [her] muscles," noting that it "was probably the best thing [she] ever did in my life."

"I started working with @davidallennutrition who finally got the hormones out of my system and got me eating properly," Moakler recounted. "He custom makes plans to your bloodwork!! It’s epic! I stopped eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body."

The "Wedding Singer" actress also said that she "conquered" her fear of weights, and took another big step in her personal life.

"[I] finally got out of a relationship that didn’t empower me," Moakler wrote. "There was no easy fix, there was no overnight plan ... but i had an awesome team and I now just workout daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moakler said that she often hears from mothers and newly divorced women and hoped to prove that "if I can do it, I know you can too!"