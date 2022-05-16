Shanna Moakler on Kourtney Kardashian, ex Travis Barker's wedding: 'I wish them the best'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shanna Moakler is wishing her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, all the best.

"I wish them the best. They both look truly happy and I am pleased and excited for them as they embark on this new journey," Moakler told Fox News Digital in a statement on Monday.

Kardashian and Barker are officially married following a ceremony in California , just one month after the couple participated in an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas. Kardashian confirmed the reports with photos of the nuptials on Instagram.

Kardashian , 43, and Barker, 46, held a ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, with little fanfare and without her famed sisters present, TMZ reported.

The couple, who have been engaged since October, had a marriage license for this wedding — unlike their Vegas outing — making the marriage official, TMZ reported. They intend to host a larger ceremony in Italy in the near future, according to the report.



Last month, the reality star and the famed Blink-182 drummer held an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas hours after the 2022 Grammy Awards. In photos of the Sin City ceremony that Kardashian shared on Instagram, she seemed to suggest the wedding was an alcohol-influenced "practice" run.

The couple started dating in late 2020, which outlets confirmed in January 2021, before the couple announced they were together on Valentine’s Day that same year.

Barker has two children: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with Moakler. Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has three children: sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

Moakler has previously spoken out about her ex's relationship with Kardashian, sharing that she believes "some" of the couple's PDA is "weird."

At the time, Moakler also stated that she's "really, genuinely happy" for Barker.

"I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy… and a better father. As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about."

Fox News' Larry Fink and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report