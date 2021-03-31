Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers spotted getting cozy at Arkansas cafe

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are enjoying their time together.

The starry couple were spotted at the Best Cafe and Bar in Hot Springs, Ark., recently and were featured on the restaurant's Instagram page on Tuesday.

In a group photo, Woodley, 29, and Rodgers, 37, could be seen cuddling up with big smiles on their faces standing with what appeared to be the restaurant's staff.

"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night," read the post's caption. "Grateful for the opportunity."

SHAILENE WOODLEY CONFIRMS AARON RODGERS ENGAGEMENT

According to E! News, the restaurant -- though usually only open during the day -- prepared a private dinner for the engaged duo.

Neither Rodgers nor Woodley have posted about their special outing and reps for the two did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Their engagement was confirmed just over a month ago when the "Big Little Lies" actress appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Rumors of their romance had swirled for some time prior and Rodgers shocked fans by thanking his "fiancée" during his NFL MVP acceptance speech.

AARON RODGERS TALKS SHAILENE WOODLEY ENGAGEMENT: IT'S 'THE BEST THING THAT'S HAPPENED TO ME IN THE LAST YEAR’

"Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged," Woodley said on the talk show last month. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah we've been engaged for a while.'"

The "Divergent" star gushed over her beau, calling him "a wonderful, incredible human being."

"I never thought I'd be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living," the actress joked. "I never thought as a little girl, 'When I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls, yeah!'"

Like his many fans, however, Woodley came to realize that Rodgers, 37, is "so good" at what he does.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She then reminisced on their past, shortly after they met, joking that her dog desperately wanted her to date Rodgers because he can throw a ball much farther than "three feet."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, the star revealed that despite preparing to walk down the aisle with the athlete, she's "never been to a football game."