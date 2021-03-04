Aaron Rodgers talks Shailene Woodley engagement: It’s ‘the best thing that's happened to me in the last year’

Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his recent engagement to actress Shailene Woodley.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, said proposing was one of the best things that happened to him over the last year.

In an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare, Rodgers said, "I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life."

"Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year," the NFL star, who is an ambassador of the brand, added.

Rodgers also spoke about his plans for the future and it includes kids.

The "next great challenge will be being a father," he said. I'm "in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own," he added.

Rodgers quickly clarified that kids are not "in the immediate future but definitely something I look forward to, it's gonna be a really fun challenge."

Woodley, 29, confirmed their engagement on an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"I never thought I'd be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living," the actress joked.

The "Big Little Lies" star added that she has "yet to go to a football game and before I'd met him, I'd never seen one football game before... I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports, it was never really on my radar."

Woodley added, "I don't know him as the football guy, I know him as the nerd that wants to host 'Jeopardy!,' that's the dude I know."

Rodgers has previously been linked to actress Olivia Munn and NASCAR pro Danica Patrick while Woodley previously dated rugby player Ben Volavola.