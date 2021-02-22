Shailene Woodley confirms Aaron Rodgers engagement

Shailene Woodley has confirmed that she and Aaron Rodgers are, in fact, engaged.

Rumors of a romance between the two began circulating just earlier this month before the football pro revealed only days later that he's engaged to be married, though did not say to whom.

Now, Woodley, 29, has announced their engagement on an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

They began their discussion with Fallon asking point-blank whether the engagement rumors are true.

"Yes, we are engaged, we are engaged," she said. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny, everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah we've been engaged for a while.'"

The "Divergent" star gushed over her beau, calling him "a wonderful, incredible human being."

"I never thought I'd be engaged to someone who threw balls for a living," the actress joked. "I never thought as a little girl, 'When I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls, yeah!'"

Like his many fans, however, Woodley came to realize that Rodgers, 37, is "so good" at what he does.

She then reminisced on their past, shortly after they met, joking that her dog desperately wanted her to date Rodgers because he can throw a ball much farther than "three feet."

However, the star revealed that despite preparing to walk down the aisle with the athlete, she's "never been to a football game."

She and Rodgers "met during this wacky, wacky time," she said. Professional sports games have had extremely limited audiences since the beginning of the pandemic.

"I have yet to go to a football game and before I'd met him, I'd never seen one football game before," she shared. "I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports, it was never really on my radar."

Woodley added: "I don't know him as the football guy, I know him as the nerd that wants to host 'Jeopardy!,' that's the dude I know."

Rodgers has previously been linked to actress Olivia Munn and NASCAR pro Danica Patrick while Woodley previously dated rugby player Ben Volavola.