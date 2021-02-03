Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers dating: reports

It seems love is in the air for Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers.

According to multiple reports, the "Big Little Lies" actress and the NFL star are dating.

A source told E! News that the couple "have kept things private and low key," while an insider told People magazine that Rodgers, 37, seems very happy with Woodley, 29.

"They have seen each other and been in touch," E!'s source said of the pair, who are reportedly in a long-distance relationship.

Added the insider: "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

People's source noted that the relationship is casual.

Rodgers’ big game aspirations came to an end this year following the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 24. Woodley, on the other hand, is reportedly in Canada working on the film, "Misanthrope."

Rodgers hinted at moving on from his relationship with former racecar driver Danica Patrick and finding love again in a September appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I have just a new and increased love of life," he said in the interview. "And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable."

"That's why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy," he continued.

Rodgers most recently dated Patrick from 2018 to 2020. In a similar timeline to Rodgers, Woodley dated rugby player Ben Volavola from 2018 to 2020.

Reps for Woodley and Rodgers have not responded to Fox News' requests for comments.