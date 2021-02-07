Aaron Rodgers reveals he's engaged days after Shailene Woodley dating rumors surfaced

Aaron Rodgers revealed that he’s engaged just days after rumors surfaced that he is dating actress Shailene Woodley.

Although the football player did not mention the actress by name, he took two brief moments out of his acceptance speech for this year’s Most Valuable Player award during Saturday night’s NFL Honors to offhandedly mention he got engaged this year and to thank his fiancee for support.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, was announced by Kevin Hart as this year’s MVP during the mostly virtual ceremony. Rodgers appeared via video call where he gave a heartfelt speech reflecting on the difficult season and thanked those closest to him for helping him get through it.

"It’s an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hairs scraped. Playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," Rodgers said.

Later in the interview, he mentioned his "fiancee" among the list of family and friends who deserved his thanks.

Days prior to his big reveal, a source told E! News that Rodgers and Woodley, 29, have been a "low key" couple for a while.

"They have seen each other and been in touch," E!'s source said of the pair, who are reportedly in a long-distance relationship.

Added the insider: "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Rodgers’ big game aspirations came to an end this year following the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game on Jan. 24. Woodley, on the other hand, is reportedly in Canada working on the film, "Misanthrope."

Rodgers previously dated Danica Patrick for two years but they split in July. Prior to that, he was romantically linked to actress Olivia Munn from 2014 until 2017.