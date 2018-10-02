Seth Meyers slams Trump as 'sexist' after tense exchange with reporter

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers slammed President Trump after his tense exchange with ABC News’ Cecilia Vega at the White House on Monday.

Trump called on Vega at the start of the Rose Garden event on trade and appeared to mock her. Meyers showed a clip of the exchange on his show.

"She's shocked that I picked her," Trump said. "She's, like, in a state of shock."

He appeared to mishear Vega as she answered him, "I'm not. Thank you, Mr. President."

"That's OK," he said. "I know you're not thinking. You never do."

"I'm sorry?" Vega responded.

"Go ahead," Trump said.

Vega asked him to clarify his feelings about the limits of the FBI investigation into his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Trump stopped her, saying he would like to talk about trade first.

Meyers added his own commentary, “I mean, how much of a sexist pig can you possibly be?”

“It’s almost like he saw someone else getting attention for acting like a maniac on TV,” Meyers said referring to Kavanaugh. “And thought, ‘I could top that.’”

The TV host continued to talk about Trump’s press conference, including when the commander in chief said Kavanaugh had “difficulty” with drinking.

Trump said one of his only "good traits" was that he does not drink.

“Can you imagine, if I had, what a mess I’d be?” Trump said. “I’d be the world’s worst.”

Meyers said Trump was “admitting he already sucks.”

“That joke doesn’t work if everyone thinks Trump is a great president. He’s basically saying, ‘If you think I’m an a--hole now, imagine if I had a few beers? I’d be a f------ nightmare.’”

The FBI is investigating the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.