Chris Evans slams Kanye West’s call to ‘abolish’ the 13th Amendment

Chris Evans on Sunday had some unflattering words for Kanye West after the rapper called to “abolish” the 13th Amendment from the U.S. Constitution.

The “Captain America” actor’s criticism was in response to West’s tweet he posted along with a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on a private plane. West called to repeal the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery but also allowed prisoners to be used in slave labor.

“This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love,” West tweeted, along with the photo.

Evans responded by saying the rapper’s call was “maddening.”

“There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying,” Evans wrote on Twitter.

West tried to explain his initial tweet by saying the 13th Amendment is “slavery in disguise…meaning it never ended. We are the solution that heals.” He added that he thinks it should be amended, rather than abolished.

The tweets, however, didn’t sit well many fans and celebrities, including Lana Del Rey and Ava DuVernay, who directed the film “13th.”

"I’m consciously choosing to tweet about plant-based burgers and not current statements about the 13th Amendment from a certain MAGA follower. Respectfully, please don’t @ me. I can’t do nothing for him,” said DuVernay.

West’s tweet followed his controversial rant during the end of “Saturday Night Live.” Following his performance of “Ghost Town,” West delivered a speech proclaiming his support for President Trump.

“There’s so many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago,” West said while castmembers stood behind him, many with her heads down.

He once again pledged to run for president in 2020 and called for a “dialogue, not a diatribe” in order to have events change in the future. He ended the speech by thanking the show “even though some of y’all don’t agree,” Variety reported.

The speech never made it on air, but was captured on video by several audience members, including comedian Chris Rock. Some people booed while others remained silent or clapped.