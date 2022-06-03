Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'careful to avoid any eye contact' at Service of Thanksgiving: royal onlooker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Service of Thanksgiving to the queen on Friday was thrown into more royal drama when it was announced last night that Her Majesty would not be attending – reason she is resting after feeling discomfort during celebrations yesterday – people wish her the very best. But as the royal drama unfolded today on the mega-accession of the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral with various senior members of the royal family attending – that was what really took the shine on such an auspicious day.

St Paul’s is known globally thanks to its iconic historical legacy. However, to a more day-generation this was the place where a true royal icon entered a mere Lady and left as The Princess of Wales as it was here in July 1981 that Diana married her prince in Prince Charles. But royal fans take note that this was also the birthplace of what is now known as the royal walkabout as it was here for the very first time at the Queen’s Silver Jubilee that she and the late Prince Philip actually walked about and met the public for the very first time removing the fourth wall in royal terms – and this is now a tradition that lives today, so again a groundbreaking legacy started by the queen.

Following the news that the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby contracted COVID-19 and had to pull out, his place was taken by The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell who delivered the sermon. The Cathedral was packed with over 400 members of the public, including key workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces who were recognized for their contribution to public life.

What about the stars of the service? Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a yellow dress created by Emma Wickstead, adding a stunning Philip Treacy hat -- a favorite milliner of the royal plus to die for mauve slingback shoes.

The crowd went crazy when she arrived, and she really is becoming such a confident queen in waiting. She was joined by Prince William, who was looking delightful as ever, and other senior royals at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. The Cambridges' kids, Princess Charlotte, 7, Prince George, 8 and Prince Louis, 4, had to stay at home due to the length of the service.

Political guests arrived ahead of the royals, they included Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, who said he was "very nervous" about giving a reading as it’s such an historical event and adding, "I know the queen will be watching right now so one has to get it right for her." Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, said they "are inspired by such a wonderful Monarch and has my highest respect." Another former prime minister Theresa May said, "We just all wish the very best to The Queen she is remarkable," and David Cameron offered the same sentiments.

However, the thaw has not thawed between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Though Markle, 40, was the picture of glamour in a cream coat dress and matching hat and shoes as she joined senior royals in her first public engagement with the family in two years, they were careful to avoid any eye contact it could be said from my vantage point that people were not rushing to meet them. However, more careful on what could be recorded and shown around the world.

Can we also take time to mention the very young and beautiful Lady Louise Windsor the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex? There was a lovely touch to see when her father Prince Edward reassured her while she sat in the pew. Meanwhile, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, really shone with her elegance and poise at such an event.