Prince Harry, Meghan Markle booed at Platinum Jubilee event while Prince William, Middleton cheered
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from their royal roles in 2020 causing controvery in royal family
ROYAL RIFT- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle booed while leaving Service of Thanksgiving, other royals receive loud cheers. Continue reading…
WORKING THE SYSTEM- Kim Kardashian calls for father of young girl in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from prison. Continue reading…
BEHIND THE SCENES- Queen Elizabeth privately supported by Prince Andrew at Platinum Jubilee amid sex abuse scandal, insider says. Continue reading…
IN THE SPOTLIGHT- Prince Louis steals the show during Trooping the Colour ceremony. Continue reading…
‘WILL NOT BE TOLERATED’- CMA Fest bans Confederate flag imagery ‘of any kind’ at country music festival. Continue reading…
MISSING OUT- Queen Elizabeth will not attend Service of Thanksgiving amid ‘some discomfort’ at Platinum Jubilee. Continue reading…
BEAUTY SECRETS- Kim Kardashian says she might eat poop ‘every single day’ to look younger. Continue reading…
PAYING TRIBUTE- Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana during Trooping the Colour ceremony. Continue reading…
‘THIS IS DISGUSTING’- REELZ backs decision to explore Eddie Van Halen's death after being criticized by Valerie Bertinelli and his son. Continue reading…
‘ONE PERSON TALKING’- Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall feud doesn't ‘reflect’ reality. Continue reading…
