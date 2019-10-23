Selena Gomez shares faith-filled note after new song drops: 'Laying down and thanking Jesus'

Selena Gomez posted a faith-filled note on Twitter minutes after dropping her newest single, which many fans say is about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Void of any Bieber references, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer testified that trusting God has helped her get through the lowest moments of her life.

"I'm literally just laying down and thanking Jesus," Gomez wrote Tuesday night, adding "Where my father [God] has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be."

The former Disney star, who has spoken publicly about her Christian faith before, even wrote what God tells her.

"He said to me, 'Selena hold on, I hurt when you hurt. I cry when you cry but I will NEVER, EVER leave your side. Work with me, walk with me and watch how I do it.'"

She added, "He always surprises me and I re-fall in love with Him every single time. In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments - I never stopped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love."

The 27-year-old pop star has previously spoken about her diagnosis with lupus and the emotional road she traveled to take control of her mental health.

"See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it's just not gonna happen," Gomez concluded. "Not today. Not the next."