Christian comedian coming to Netflix: 'I Ain't Prayin' for that'

John Crist might've been fired from Chick-fil-A but the comedian just got picked up by Netflix.

The Christian comedian made the announcement on social media Tuesday that his comedy special will be coming out on the popular streaming platform Thanksgiving day, offering three alternatives to "Netflix and chill" to his fans.

Crist offered "Netflix and kill your nieces and nephews" who won't want to watch the special, "Netflix and treadmill" to "work off a couple pounds," or "Netflix and get grilled by your family for all your questionable career and relationship and financial choices throughout the year," which he says will probably be what he will be doing Nov. 28.

The home-schooled son of a pastor-turned-mayor is one of eight children and he likes to say he sells out venues without selling out his values. He wants to change people's thoughts using comedy, he says.

"I think that's what comedy is, in a lot of ways; is you look around at society and the way things go, and you just don't like it," Crist told "Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt. "You're just like, 'I don't like how this sits,' and you try to come up with things and a lot of times people are like...'That is so true!'"

For the 35-year-old comedian, who has shared the stage with Larry the Cable Guy, the fact that people see truth in his jokes is the highest compliment.

"My first job was at Chick-fil-A. I got fired," Crist said.

Steve Doocy asked: "How do you get fired at Chick-fil-A?"

"It's part of my testimony now," Crist joked. "Actually, I had to, I was stirring up the lemonade and I didn't have the stirrer so I used my hand."

Doocy told him, "I'd fire you, too."

Crist joins other comedians like Dave Chappelle on Netflix, who took on the "cancel culture" in his "Sticks & Stones" special.