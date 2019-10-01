Selena Gomez praises this Christian artist for 'blessing' her

Pop star Selena Gomez is gushing about a popular Christian singer and her music.

She posted a video clip of Lauren Daigle singing her hit song, "Rescue," at a concert Sunday with a heartfelt caption to her 157 million followers on Instagram.

"This girl is a ball of sun," Gomez said. "She has an anointing that bursts out ferociously in her voice, words, and music."

Directed at Daigle, she wrote: "You and your music are a blessing."

The Christian singer responded with a peace sign, "Love you, girl!"

Daigle's song in the clip is at No. 2 on the Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart, and her hit, "You Say," has been No. 1 for 61 weeks now.

Gomez, who has been open about her battle with anxiety and depression, has previously posted Daigle's music on her Instagram story, Christian Headlines reported.

“Here is the song I feel like I get to sing to Jesus," the 27-year-old "Wizards of Waveryly Place" actress sang along to Daigle's song, "This Girl."