Selena Gomez's album 'Rare' contains lyrics that hint at Justin Bieber breakup

Selena Gomez released her highly anticipated new album, “Rare,” and its tracks are seemingly filled to the brim with references to her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old first dropped the song “Lose You to Love Me” that many were quick to note seemed to contain winks to her four-year relationship with Bieber prior to his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin. Although names are never mentioned in “Rare,” several have already noticed that songs like “Vulnerable” and “Cut You Off” all appear to contain jabs at Bieber.

"Baby, you've been so distant from me lately / And lately, don't even wanna call you baby," she sings in the title track to the album (via ETOnline). "Baby right now it feels like, it feels like you don't care / Why don't you recognize I'm so rare? / Always there / You don't do the same for me / That's not fair."

Bieber and Gomez dated on and off for roughly four years. She then spent some time in a relationship with The Weeknd, but it's her romance with Bieber that she seems to directly address in the song “Cut You Off." In it, she references the exact length of time she dated the “Yummy” singer.

“Pull up to the mirror staring at my face / Gotta chop, chop all the extra weight I’ve been carrying for fourteen-hundred-sixty days,” she sings (via People).

“Professionally messing with my trust / How could I confuse that s— for love?” Gomez continues.

She previously told People that she wasn’t shy about including personal stories from her life.

“Every song on the record has some sort of emotion or conflict or there’s something going on,” Gomez the outlet. “I related to everything on this record very, very clearly.”

The star even told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show prior to the release of “Rare” that she’s happy with the way the album came out and how much her art helped her get over the breakup.

“From going from there to where I am now is the greatest feeling,” Gomez said in October.