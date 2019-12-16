Selena Gomez reveals what she looks for in a date

If you're looking for the way to Selena Gomez's heart, you're in luck because she just shared the answer.

In an interview with Capital FM, the 27-year-old singer got candid when a pre-recorded message from Jason Derulo asked for some help in the love department.

"So what is your best advice to a man coming up to meet a woman for the first time?" asked Derulo, 30. "How do you like to be approached? What's the best approach a man can give?"

Gomez admitted she'd "never really been asked this question before."

"I like group situations. So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable. If they're someone maybe I know of someone I know," said the "Back To You" singer.

Gomez also revealed what it is that she looks for in a guy.

"I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool," she explained. "I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like show off-y. I love playful and adventurous, but really down to earth and cool."

It's also important to Gomez that her suitors are interested in more than just her fame.

"I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way," said Gomez. "And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard, but that's usually the best way."

The former Disney star then laughed before adding, "[Derulo] has no problem in that department so I have no idea why he's asking me."

Gomez recently released several new singles including, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now." She is set to debut her new album titled "Rare" in January.