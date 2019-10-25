Selena Gomez says it’s the ‘greatest feeling’ being over ex Justin Bieber: ‘Now it’s fun, I am smiling’

Selena Gomez is opening up about her feelings in a big way after releasing two new singles this week, suggesting she was harboring some lingering emotions toward her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The former Disney star joined longtime radio host Ryan Seacrest on his show Thursday in Los Angeles and gave some insight into the process of releasing her two headline-making singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” comparing the records to an earlier song she released in 2014 that Gomez said was written about Bieber, titled “The Heart Wants What It Wants.”

“From going from there to where I am now is the greatest feeling,” Gomez, 27, said about the contrast of longing for something she wanted so badly to now experiencing adverse emotions toward the Canadian crooner who has since married model Hailey Baldwin.

Gomez explained to Seacrest that she originally intended to release her music two years ago but instead took her time to materialize and work through her emotional breakup with the “Purpose” singer.

“It’s actually perfect timing because I was going to release it two years ago and none of the words that I’m speaking would have existed,” she said. “So taking a moment to actually feel the feelings that I’ve gone through, it’s just -- I don’t know, I’m just so grateful that it’s out. It’s weird, too, because I wrote this song over a year ago, and it’s like I feel completely different from when I wrote it. It’s such an interesting feeling.”

Gomez told Seacrest she can recall exactly where she was and how she felt at the time when she wrote the song.

“It's more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt,” she said, adding: “It would have been too hard to release it when it was written. Now it's fun, I am smiling. It's all the feelings, right? It's everything from happy to emotional, to realizing it and being frustrated. I wanted to validate all those feelings.”

Gomez said she wanted to “express exactly what I felt,” and said that she has been truthful with herself and with fans about the heartbreak she endured -- so waiting longer than she initially planned actually turned her sorrow into art.

“I think that’s why I’ve waited this long to express what I’ve felt," Gomez said. "I’m always going to be honest with people. I’ve never not been. I might not be overly chatty about it all the time, but this is where I’m able to release it. This is where it turns into art.”

“It actually shocks me,” Gomez said of the reaction she received since dropping her new singles. “Because everyone writes about something they felt and the biggest topic is love, and, in a way, it’s not something negative. It’s actually something positive that I was able to experience that was as beautiful and ugly as it was.”

“I think it’s beautiful I’ve been able to turn this into a new chapter," she added.

When probed about how she feels seeing her ex as a married man, the “Wolves” singer said she’s focused on herself and her career, but knows there are people out there in the world who have similar experiences. Gomez said she needed to address her feelings simply to be able to move past it all.

"I’m really grateful, too, because I’ve actually experienced that a million times before and that’s the unfortunate part about what I do," she said. "It’s all very real to me, and I’m sure it’s just entertainment for other people. But I think I had become numb to it and it would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic, and that’s everything I claim to be and do."

The Puma signee added: "I know there are thousands of people who have felt this feeling and it’s extremely real, and on top of the social media and everything, it doesn’t matter if you’re in my position or someone else’s because you’re always going to somehow find this negative space, and that’s why I have to be careful and I just have to take steps back and just focus on what I’m doing and nobody else."