Selena Gomez's American Music Awards performance criticized for being 'off key'

Selena Gomez is facing criticism for an “off-key” performance at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Opening the annual awards show with a performance of “Lose You to Love Me,” many fans were quick to criticize Gomez’s performance on social media.

“Looks like Selena Gomez is singing off key in not only her chorus but her whole song tonight...oh honey... #AMAs,” one user wrote.

“"Sing off key in my chorus" Wow Selena Gomez really live by her song lyrics,” another user wrote.

“Nah. Be honest at least. That opening was terrible. Even her singing off key while singing off key didn’t hit like it was supposed to. She coulda done better. But oh well,” one user lamented.

Many of Gomez’s fans, however, were quick to jump to her defense and blame the audio production as well as the singer's nerves.

“Y'ALL LEAVE SELENA GOMEZ ALONE THE AUDIO WAS OBVIOUSLY MESSED UP AND IF YOU WATCH THE CROWD FOOTAGE SHE DID TOTALLY FINE,” one Gomez supporter said.

“Omg!!!!!! What’s up with @selenagomez audio at #amas,” another user pondered.

“@selenagomez I know tonight was anxiety inducing but I just wanted to tweet you some love and remind you just how proud of you i am. Nerves and all that performance was still so lovely. I am beyond proud of you babe. Keep strong and know selenators are rooting for ya!!” one supporter passionately wrote.