American Music Awards 2019: What to know

On Sunday, a who's who of musical talent and industry big wigs will gather at the 2019 American Music Awards to celebrate artists old and new, from pop to punk and beyond.

We've got you covered with all the exciting details from who's performing to where to watch the show. Here's everything you need to know about one of music's biggest nights:

What channel is the show on?

The show will broadcast on ABC.

When are the AMAs?

You can catch the award show on Sunday, Nov. 24, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who's the host?

This year, singer Ciara will host the event.

Who can we expect to present?

Even though the award show is just days away, there's no list of presenters yet.

Who is nominated?

This year, Post Malone has the most nominations with seven, but Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow closely with six. Taylor Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade Award, has five nominations and has a shot at beating Michael Jackson to win the most AMAs of all time. Swift, who is 29, currently has 23 wins and Jackson had 24. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Who will perform?

This year has a wide variety of performers. Expect the Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello, Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain to take the stage. Taylor Swift will also be performing a medley of her hits, despite alleged pushback from Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun, who own her masters.

How can I vote?

Easy. Visit www.theamas.com/vote and cast your ballot.

Nominations:

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist – pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album – Country

Kane Brown, "Experiment"

Dan + Shay, "Dan + Shay"

Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"

Favorite Song - Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, "Indigo"

Khalid, Free "Spirit"

Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist - Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Soundtrack