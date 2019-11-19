American Music Awards 2019: What to know
On Sunday, a who's who of musical talent and industry big wigs will gather at the 2019 American Music Awards to celebrate artists old and new, from pop to punk and beyond.
We've got you covered with all the exciting details from who's performing to where to watch the show. Here's everything you need to know about one of music's biggest nights:
What channel is the show on?
The show will broadcast on ABC.
When are the AMAs?
You can catch the award show on Sunday, Nov. 24, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Who's the host?
This year, singer Ciara will host the event.
Who can we expect to present?
Even though the award show is just days away, there's no list of presenters yet.
Who is nominated?
This year, Post Malone has the most nominations with seven, but Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow closely with six. Taylor Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade Award, has five nominations and has a shot at beating Michael Jackson to win the most AMAs of all time. Swift, who is 29, currently has 23 wins and Jackson had 24. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Who will perform?
This year has a wide variety of performers. Expect the Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello, Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain to take the stage. Taylor Swift will also be performing a medley of her hits, despite alleged pushback from Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun, who own her masters.
How can I vote?
Easy. Visit www.theamas.com/vote and cast your ballot.
Nominations:
Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Tour of the Year
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- Elton John
- P!nk
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
- Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
- Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
- Halsey, “Without Me”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Favorite Social Artist
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist – pop/Rock
- Drake
- Khalid
- Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
- BTS
- Jonas Brothers
- Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
- Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
- Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"
- Taylor Swift, "Lover"
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
- Halsey, “Without Me”
- Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Favorite Male Artist – Country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist – Country
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
Favorite Album – Country
- Kane Brown, "Experiment"
- Dan + Shay, "Dan + Shay"
- Carrie Underwood, "Cry Pretty"
Favorite Song - Country
- Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
- Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
- Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Post Malone
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Meek Mill, “Championships”
- Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
- Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Post Malone, “Wow.”
- Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo
- Ella Mai
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
- Chris Brown, "Indigo"
- Khalid, Free "Spirit"
- Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
- Khalid, “Talk”
- Lizzo, “Juice”
- Ella Mai, “Trip”
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
- Billie Eilish
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! at the Disco
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
- Maroon 5
- P!nk
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist - Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
- Lauren Daigle
- For King & Country
- MercyMe
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
- Avicii
- Marshmello
- The Chainsmokers
Favorite Soundtrack
- "A Star Is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"