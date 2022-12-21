A second 'Black Adam' movie won't be part of DC's 'first chapter of storytelling' according to Dwayne Johnson

Black Adam will not be appearing in the DC Universe again, at least not anytime soon, according to the film's star and producer Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson put out a Twitter statement on Tuesday sharing the fate of the newly introduced superhero to the DC franchise.

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling," Johnson said in the statement. Gunn recently took over DC with Peter Safran, who both serve as newly appointed co-chairmen.

The Rock continued to say that even though Black Adam won't be in any films soon, there is still a possibility for the superhero's return in the future, sharing that DC and Seven Bucks, Johnson's production company, have been looking for ways for the hero's return.

"However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters," the actor continued.

Even though Johnson will not be working with DC in the immediate future, he did express his support for the company.

"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG," Johnson wrote.

The actor went on to discuss how proud he is of "Black Adam," a project that was in the works for 15 years.

"After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great," Johnson wrote in the statement.

He ended his announcement with a thanks to fans, and wished everyone a "happy holidays."

"To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans-I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you. What a helluva month-now we all need some Teremana! Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families!" Johnson ended his post.

Gunn responded to Johnson's Twitter announcement, sharing his excitement to see what the actor does next.

"Love @TheRock & I'm always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can't wait to collaborate soon," Gunn wrote on Twitter.

"Black Adam" came out in October 2022. The cast of the movie included Johnson in the leading role, as well as Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Sarah Shahi.