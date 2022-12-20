Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn

Director James Gunn recently clarified Gal Gadot's current position within the DC Universe after he and Peter Safran scrapped plans for "Wonder Woman 3" earlier this month.

In recent weeks, Gunn and Safran, the new co-chairmen of DC Studios, have reversed ideas for the DC movie franchise, including not going forward with Henry Cavill's return as Superman and a third movie installment of Wonder Woman directed by Patty Jenkins.

Following their decisions, many fans have speculated that Gadot, like Cavill, had been removed from any upcoming DC storylines. However, Gunn briefly addressed this concern on social media this week.

On Monday, one fan wrote to Gunn in a comment under a recent Instagram post about the recent controversies stating, "the move to boot Cavill and Gadot," did not "inspire confidence" for future DC projects.

The 56-year-old replied, "I'm not sure where you're getting that we 'booted' Gal." This has led some fans to speculate that Gadot may return to the role in the near future, unlike Cavill.

Before "Wonder Woman 3" was canceled, Gadot had said on social media, "I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up."

Gunn and Safran have faced a lot of backlash from fans over the prior DC Universe in recent days.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn said on Twitter on Monday. "No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions."

He concluded that all the choices made are "based upon what we believe is best for the story."