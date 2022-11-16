Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’

Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans.

The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.

When asked if anything scares Johnson, he revealed the reoccurring thoughts that cloud his mind.

"The thing that keeps me up at night is just how everything shakes out, the things we have planned, the things I can control. Making the right moves, thinking about my family, my babies, all the other stuff that’s going on," Johnson admitted.

During his interview, the 50-year-old former pro wrestler turned actor also detailed his six-meal-a-day plan and discussed how his father taught him everything he knew about discipline, starting at the young age of five.

As Johnson took on his first superhero role as Black Adam in the newest DC film, he spoke out about how he "identified so deeply" with his character and how they both can’t be "put in a box."

Johnson continued to reflect on his 20-year Hollywood career and expressed that when he first rose to fame, he had to cater to a certain elite ideology, as he was compared to some of the biggest celebrities.

"You can’t call yourself the Rock. You can’t talk about pro wrestling. You can’t be this big. You can’t work out as much. Change your diet. Lose weight. If you want to be like Will Smith, Johnny Depp, George Clooney, who were the stars at that time, this is how you have to be," he explained.

"The Rock" went on to say he stood his ground and vowed only to be true to himself.

"Well, I tried that on for a few years, and then finally I said, ‘Man, f--- this. I can’t be like that. I’m not those guys. I could never be those guys. I’m not in a box. Don’t tell me how to be. I’m going to be myself."