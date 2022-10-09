Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms presidential run now 'off the table'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has had many titles in his career, from college football star to WWE champion to box office superstar, but one title he is no longer interested in is president.

Years after teasing a possible White House bid, Johnson told "CBS Sunday Morning" that his political aspirations have taken a back seat to his family.

"It's off the table," Johnson said. "It is off the table. I'll say this because it requires the B-side to this: I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that's the most important thing to me, being a daddy. Number one. Especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters' lives."

Johnson recalled being on the road and "so busy that I was absent for a lot of years" when his oldest daughter was younger.

DWAYNE JOHNSON PRAISES BRENDAN FRASER'S ‘THE WHALE,’ THANKS ‘MUMMY RETURNS’ STAR FOR FIRST HOLLYWOOD ROLE

"And that's what the presidency would do," he added. "So my number one priority is my daughters."

Johnson is still plenty busy these days, as the star of the upcoming DC Comics movie "Black Adam" and the founder of Teremana Tequila. He is also constantly the subject of rumors of a potential return to the wrestling ring, with next year's WWE WrestleMania taking place in California with a Hollywood theme.

EX-UFC STAR JOKINGLY REVEALS WHO HE WANTS TO FIGHT NEXT

Johnson spoke about his political aspirations for years before ultimately laying them to rest. In 2017, he told Ellen DeGeneres that he was "seriously considering" running for president. The ongoing sitcom about his life, "Young Rock," has episodes bookended with scenes taking place in 2032, where he is campaigning for the presidency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2021, he told USA Today that he "would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted."

Those thoughts are now in the past, and the only title that he truly cares about is "Daddy."