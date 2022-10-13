Dwayne Johnson explains why 'Black Adam' is an inspiration; jokes he ate donuts to prepare for the role

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is taking on his first superhero role, and he is taking his job as a superhero seriously!

The actor told Fox News Digital about his training regimen for "Black Adam," while also emphasizing the positive influence he believes the diverse cast will have on children.

"All kids will look at ‘Black Adam’ and the JSA [Justice Society of America] and the cast and the color and the diversity that we have in our cast and crew and go, ‘I can be that,’" Johnson said at the "Black Adam" New York City world premiere.

Johnson, the star of the newest DC superhero film, was joined on the red carpet by his "Black Adam" co-stars including Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Aldis Hodge.

Johnson told Fox News Digital he has been inspired by Black Adam since he was a child and could especially relate to the fictional comic character due to his "brown skin."

"So that's why I've been pushing for this movie for so long, for so many years," Johnson said with a smile. "Black Adam influenced me as a kid and made me think, ‘Oh, I can do that! I can be that!’"

Johnson continued on to say he hopes that not only children of color but "all kids" will look at the new DC superhero- as well as the diverse cast -as inspiration.

"I also want them to think that that's the norm," Johnson said regarding the film's diverse cast. "It's going to be the norm."

The film's cast represents a variety of different backgrounds and ethnicities.

Johnson also joked around on the red carpet, laughingly telling Fox News Digital he ate "donuts and cake and a bunch of s--- I shouldn't be eating" when asked how he trained for the film.

"No, I worked really hard for this," Johnson said. "I wanted to get in the best shape of my life; that was my goal, at least."

The actor noted that he only got "one shot" with the role and worked hard to give the performance his all. Johnson said that no matter which direction the film was taken - good or bad - he ultimately had given "it his all."

"Black Adam" is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and is a spin-off of the 2019 DC superhero film, "Shazam." The film follows Johnson's titular anti-hero character who has been imprisoned for 5,000 years before being released into the modern world.

"Black Adam" will be released on October 21.