Sean 'Diddy' Combs wouldn't 'disclose' antics with Justin Bieber in resurfaced video with teen star

A video showing 48 hours with Sean "Diddy" Combs and a teenage Justin Bieber resurfaced Wednesday after the rapper's homes were raided in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation.

"He's having 48 hours with Diddy, him and his boy," the rapper said in the video shared to Bieber's YouTube account 14 years ago. "They're having the times of their lives, like where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."

"I have been given custody of him," Diddy said. "You know, he's signed to Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I did Usher's first album."

"I don't have legal guardianship of him," he explained, referring to Bieber, "but for the next 48 hours he's with me, and we're gonna go full crazy."

"Let's go get some girls," Bieber told Diddy when asked what he wanted to do.

"Man after my heart," the rapper responded. "That's what I'm talking about."

Representatives for Bieber and Diddy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The video of 15-year-old Bieber with Diddy resurfaced days after a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Digital that raids on Combs' homes were connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It is unclear if the rapper is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," his attorney, Aaron Dyer, said Tuesday in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities."

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," the statement continued. "This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

A conversation between Usher, who signed Bieber at the age of 13, and Howard Stern from 2016 resurfaced Tuesday, when the rapper spoke about the "curious" things he witnessed living with Diddy as a teenager.

"I moved to New York City and I lived with Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs for a year," Usher said.

Stern mentioned, "That was L.A. Reid's idea, right? We're sending you to something called Puffy Flavor Camp."

"In the ‘90s; do you understand what that’s like?" Usher said, before Stern quipped, "Puffy's place was like just filled with chicks and orgying like non-stop, right?

"Nah, not really. It was curious. I got a chance to see some things," Usher said.

"Yeah, but you were 13. What were you seeing?" Stern asked.

The Atlanta-based musician noted, "I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it. And it was… But I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy."

Co-host Robin Quivers chimed in, "So nobody tried to, you know, some woman didn't come along…"

Usher laughed before adding, "I didn't say that. What I did say is that there were very curious things taking place, and I didn't necessarily understand it."

He noted that the parties were filled with industry heavy-hitters, explaining "Biggie Smalls was there, Lil Kim, Craig Mack… Faith Evans, Jodeci, Mary J. Blige."

Quivers asked if his parents were "OK with everything," to which Usher said, "They didn't know nothing about this s---. I was having a good time."

