Usher recalls living with Sean 'Diddy' Combs at age 14 in resurfaced clip: ‘It was curious’

Sean "Diddy" Combs helped mentor Usher and brought the then-teenage R&B singer to the East Coast to live with him in New York City for a year.

The musician recalled his early days in the business while chatting on the Howard Stern Show in a resurfaced clip from 2016.

"I moved to New York City and I lived with Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs for a year," Usher said.

Stern mentioned, "That was L.A. Reid's idea, right? We're sending you to something called Puffy Flavor Camp."

RAPPER SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS' HOMES RAIDED BY HOMELAND SECURITY

"In the ‘90s; do you understand what that’s like?" Usher said, before Stern quipped, "Puffy's place was like just filled with chicks and orgying like non-stop, right?

"Nah, not really. It was curious. I got a chance to see some things," Usher said.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS' ACCUSER ADDS CUBA GOODING JR. TO SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT

"Yeah, but you were 13. What were you seeing?" Howard asked.

The Atlanta-based musician noted, "I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it. And it was… But I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy."

Co-host Robin Quivers chimed in, "So nobody tried to, you know, some woman didn't come along…"

JAMIE FOXX, AXL ROSE, SEAN COMBS AMONG VIPS NAMED IN SEX ABUSE SUITS BEFORE NEW YORK LAW EXPIRED

Usher laughed before adding, "I didn't say that. What I did say is that there were very curious things taking place, and I didn't necessarily understand it."

He noted that the parties were filled with industry heavy-hitters, including, "Biggie Smalls was there, Lil Kim, Craig Mack… Faith Evans, Jodeci, Mary J. Blige."

Robin asked if his parents were "OK with everything," to which Usher said, "They didn't know nothing about this s---. I was having a good time."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Does he having you doing any chores?" Stern wondered. "Are you doing dishes at all to keep you humble somewhat or are you just like, can you stay up till 4 in the morning with them and party?"

"I mean, I could. I actually stayed up longer than them," Usher said.

"You're a dad now, would you ever send your kid to Puffy camp," Howard asked, to which Usher quickly responded, "Hell no."

Sean Combs' Los Angeles home was raided Monday by Homeland Security officials, Fox News Digital confirmed. Agents were also seen at his home in Miami.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles , HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.

"We will provide further information as it becomes available."

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Diddy's homes are connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if the rapper is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

Representatives for Usher and Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.