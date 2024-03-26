Sean 'Diddy' Combs declares innocence after federal agents raid his homes

Sean "Diddy" Combs denied the "meritless accusations" waged against him as he spoke out for the first time following Homeland Security raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences," his attorney, Aaron Dyer, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

RAPPER SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS' HOMES RAIDED BY HOMELAND SECURITY

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS' ACCUSER ADDS CUBA GOODING JR. TO SEXUAL ASSAULT LAWSUIT

He added, "This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Diddy's homes Monday were connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if the rapper is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," Homeland Security Investigations told Fox News Digital.

"We will provide further information as it becomes available."

A music producer who sued ‘ Diddy’ for sexual assault in February added actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to his complaint Monday.

Rodney Jones, known professionally as Lil Rod, accused Gooding of "sexually harassing and assaulting" him in the new version of the suit obtained by Fox News Digital. The "Surgical" producer claimed Gooding began "touching, groping, and fondling" him during a party on a yacht rented by Combs in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 2023.

In the original lawsuit filed against Combs in February and obtained by Fox News Digital, Jones accused the rapper of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes.

Jones worked as a producer with Combs on his latest album, " The Love Album: Off the Grid. " The music producer claimed he lived with the "I'll Be Missing You" singer for extended periods of time and accused Combs of unsolicited groping and sexual touching.

Combs' legal team slammed Jones' accusations as "complete lies."

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Combs' attorney Shawn Holley previously told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.