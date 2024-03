Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sean Combs' Los Angeles home was raided Monday by Homeland Security officials, Fox News Digital confirmed. Agents were also seen at his home in Miami.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement.

"We will provide further information as it becomes available."

JAMIE FOXX, AXL ROSE, SEAN COMBS AMONG VIPS NAMED IN SEX ABUSE SUITS BEFORE NEW YORK LAW EXPIRED

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Diddy's homes are connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if the rapper is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ‘VEHEMENTLY DENIES’ ACCUSATIONS OF RAPE AND YEARS OF ABUSE BY EX CASSIE

Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, told Fox News Digital, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

In November, Cassie, legally known as Casandra Ventura, sued the musician over allegations of rape and abuse. She accused Diddy of raping her in her own home, enduring "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands" and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed.

The R&B singer also alleged Diddy "punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her.

Combs denied Cassie's claims in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time.

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," his lawyer said. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday."

One day after she filed the claim, Sean and Cassie came to an amicable resolution, and she dropped the lawsuit.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Cassie wrote.

Combs said in his own statement that the decision was agreed upon by both parties, and he had no ill will towards the singer.

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto contributed to this report.